Apple TV App Launches ‘Summer Deal of the Day’ Promo

By Lucy Bennett
The Apple TV app recently launched a new promotion for bundled movies at a discounted price.

The ‘Summer Deal of the Day’ promo runs for 14 days, with the ‘Hangover’ trilogy being sold at just $9.99. Each movie normally costs $12.99 to $14.99, so it’s a huge savings for those who want to buy. Apple might offer a different bundle on the second day, and so on. The bundles can be viewed on the Store section within the Apple TV app on any device once you sign in.

Apple has offered similar deals for movie bundles and others before, but the novel part is that the promo runs for two weeks and has a theme. Bundled offers are significantly less expensive than when you’re buying each movie. For those who haven’t watched the bundles and are interested in it, they can purchase them through the app.

