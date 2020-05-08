Apple TV App now displays content from AFI movie club

Apple adds a new section on Apple TV App for iPhone, Apple TV, and iPad. This section gets the movie picks and recommendations from the AFI i.e., American Film Institute.

According to the report by Variety, the users can now find the AFI film collection under the menu, “Browse by Collection.” These movie collections are daily updated. The users, however, should know that the AFI is not a subscription service, it recommends the content that the users can purchase via iTunes.

According to Variety, the AFI movie CLUb collection is now available not only for iOS devices but also for Mac a few Samsung and LG phones. It is also available now on Amazon Fire TV. It is also available on Roku.

The most recent addition to the Apple TV App was Spartacus. The users can rent out and also purchase it using iTunes. AFI Movie Club collection does not only recommend new movies daily but also has a recommendation for the top 100 greatest films of all time. a few other past movie pickups were “La La Land,” “Star Wars: A New Hope,” “Shawshank Redemption,” “Roman Holiday,” “The Sound of Music,” “Moonlight,” and many more.