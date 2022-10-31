Apple TV app on Smart TVs now support HDR10+

The Apple TV app was recently updated to support HDR10+ pictures on select smart TVs.

tvOS 16 brought about new features, including HDR10+ video streaming technology on the 3rd-generation Apple TV 4K. The Cupertino-based company shortly added the same technology on 3rd party hardware that houses the app.

The latest Samsung smart TVs now have the logo that shows it can stream HDR10+ as an option, alongside Dolby Vision and HDR10. HDR10 introduces dynamic metadata, which means a picture will be optimized on TV more precisely and according to the scene or content.

It’s worth noting that the hardware must have support for HDR10+ in order to show the improved video format. Devices that stream to the monitor or TV must have HDR10+ support as well. On the studio side, for a show or movie to have HDR10+ a master file has to be sent in. Content with HDR10+ is sparse at the moment but will grow over time.