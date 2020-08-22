Apple TV app rolls out on a few 2018 LG smart TV models

LG has recently begun updating select 2018 smart TV models to have Apple TV.

In February 2020, LG announced that they will be adding Apple TV to its 2019 smart TV models. The TV manufacturer also mentioned that a few 2018 models will be getting firmware updates as well.

Several owners have taken to the web to say that the Apple TV app was available to download, despite no official announcement from LG. There’s no word on how many countries have received the update and if it’s global.

The Apple TV app is now available on my 2018 LG OLED. 😍🥳 pic.twitter.com/GEqCbgLTaF — Bas van der Ploeg (@basvanderploeg) August 20, 2020

LG smart TV owners will be able to download the Apple TV app from the LG Home launcher. After installation, you can proceed to subscribe or log in the platform and access your iTunes libraries, watch Apple TV+ and add channels.

In related news, LG promised that some of its 2018 smart TVs will be getting AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support by October of this year.