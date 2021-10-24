Apple TV+ appears in Nielsen weekly streaming chart

Apple’s streaming platform Apple TV+ is now recognized by Nielsen, a market analysis firm and has shown up in the company’s weekly streaming chart.

Apple’s service has joined Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, with the show ‘Ted Lasso’ leading the way. According to the firm, ‘Ted Lasso’ placed 5th during the September 20 to 26 period for original series ranking, with 509 million viewing minutes logged in the 7-day period.

‘Ted Lasso’ gained popularity as time went on, and was nominated for 20 Emmys and won 4 of them, including ‘Best Comedy Series’.

Apple did not disclose the exact data, but it did mention that ‘Ted Lasso’ had a six-fold increase between its 1st and 2nd seasons, with industry accolades and the press providing much of the interest boost.

‘Ted Lasso’ is the sole Apple TV+ content on the charts, alongside Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ 9th place at 299 million viewer minutes. Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ was the leader at 1.91 billion viewer minutes.