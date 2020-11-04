Apple TV arriving on Xbox One, Series X, and Series S

Microsoft will be partnering up with Apple to bring the Apple TV app on its previous gen and upcoming game console, namely the Xbox Series S and Series X and the Xbox One.

The app is set to arrive on November 10, which is the launch date of the new Xbox console. Once added, Xbox users can now stream content from their iTunes library, iTunes Store, channels, and subscriptions, e.g., Apple TV+.

Microsoft’s press release says that owners of the new Xbox consoles will be able to enjoy thousands of movies and shows in one location and allow them to enjoy brand-new movies, personalized entertainment recommendations, Apple TV channels and more.

Apple TV app on the Xbox One and Series X and S joins the ranks of devices that already have it. Currently, it’s available on Sony, Vizio, LG and Samsung TVs. Sony will also be bringing the app to the PS4 and PS5 game consoles come November 12.