Apple TV+ ‘Black Bird’ crew and cast pay respects to late Ray Liotta

Apple hosted a red carpet premiere for upcoming Apple TV+ show ‘Black Bird’, with the crew and cast paying tribute to the late Ray Liotta.

‘Black Bird’ is set to launch on Apple’s streaming platform on July 8. The thriller series tells the story of a man sentenced to prison, with a chance of reducing it by befriending a serial killer.

Dennis Lehane, ‘Black Bird’ director and writer, mentioned during an interview with Variety that Liotta ‘meant everything to us’, and that it was his dream to work with the renowned actor.

Greg Kinnear, the co-star in the series, mentioned how Liotta was ‘a magnificent actor and a magnificent person’, saying how the Hollywood actor was extraordinary in a way that he was knocking people out. The Apple TV+ show features Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene and Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content such as ‘See’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Foundation’.