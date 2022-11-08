Apple TV+ ‘Causeway’ might be heading to Oscars

Apple TV+ original film ‘Causeway’ has been included in the discussion for Oscar awards in Deadline’s ‘Contender’s Film: New York’ panel discussion.

Actors and directors participated in an online discussion to share their work stories- among them were Justine Ciarrocchi, the producer of Apple TV+ ‘Causeway’. Studios from Netflix, Variance Films, Universal Pictures, and Orion Pictures were on hand during the event.

‘Causeway’ stars Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence and tells the story of a soldier who went back to New Orleans and struggles with her new life. Will Smith’s film, ‘Emancipation’, was initially hoped to be a contender as well but then the incident with Will Smith and Chris Rock pushed production to 2023. However, a recent announcement by Apple revealed that ‘Emancipation’ is set to be released on December 9 on Apple TV+.

The 95th Oscars event will go live on March 12, 2023. Those interested can watch ‘Causeway’ on Apple TV+, which costs $6.99 a month.