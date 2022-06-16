Apple TV+ ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ film appears at Tribeca Festival

Apple recently hosted a premiere event of the film ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ at the Tribeca Festival.

Attendees at the event include Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Brad Garrett, Odessa Rush, Vanessa Burghardt, Raul Castillo and Evan Asante. Producers from Endeavor Content, Picturestart and TeaTime Pictures were present on Monday night as well.

After premiering in theaters in several locations, ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ will become available to watch on Apple’s streaming platform on June 17. ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ tells the story of a college graduate who works as a motivational dancer, with the film winning a Sundance Audience Award.

Apple paid $15 million for the completed film in January and gained showing rights to the Apple TV+ exclusive. On June 17, those who are interested in watching ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ can subscribe to Apple TV+ for $4.99 a month. Cooper Raiff serves as the movie’s director and writer.