Apple TV channels to integrate with Paramount+

Paramount+, formerly CBS All Access will have Apple TV channels as part of its rebranding strategy. Apple TV subscribers will be auto-migrated once the new service launches.

The change of name and update will happen March 4 this year and features several notable changes. Subscribers of CBS All Access thru Apple TV won’t have to do anything to start viewing Paramount+ content.

An ad spot by the company confirmed the fact that users won’t have to ‘lift a finger’ to gain access to the new service. However, 3rd gen Apple TV owners will find themselves unable to view the service directly- they will have to use AirPlay and an iPhone or iPad. Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K owners will have no problems switching.

Paramount+ will have more content than CBS All Access, including MTV, Comedy Central, BET and 20,000 episodes from popular shows, as well as its original programming from the Paramount catalog.