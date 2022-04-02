Apple TV+ ‘Charlie Brown Special’ to air on Earth Day 2022

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming Earth Day special, ‘It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown’.

The video is available to view on the Apple TV+ official YouTube channel and is set to debut April 15. Earth Day this year will be on April 22. Incidentally, it’s this month that Apple TV+ will begin broadcasting live baseball games and alongside it a Peanuts animation that touches upon baseball and mother nature.

The official trailer showed how Sally Brown stops a baseball game midway as she had seen a small dandelion, and insists on protecting the plant even with pressure all around her. ‘It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown’ features a story by Josh Saltzman and is written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano and Saltzman. Original music by Ben Folds will also make an appearance in the Peanuts special.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original Apple shows and movies.