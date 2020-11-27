Apple TV+ ‘Cherry’ to debut March 2021

Apple will be premiering its exclusive film ‘Cherry’ on March 2021 on the Apple TV+ platform.

Apple acquired the rights to the movie in September and assigned the directing task to the Russo brothers Anthony and Joe. The story of ‘Cherry’ is about a soldier suffering from severe PTSD. To medicate himself he started taking opioids, and soon developed an addiction to it. To pay for the habit the soldier began robbing banks.

The Russo brothers describe the film as 6 movies in 1, with different settings for a single character from the 2000s to the present. The directors also mentioned how they felt a connection with the screenplay and the novel of the same name.

‘Cherry’ will be hitting theaters February 26 and show on Apple TV+ March 12 next year. It stars Holland and Ciara Bravo with screenplay by Jessica Goldberg and Angela Russo-Otstot.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month.