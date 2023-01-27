iLoungeNewsApple TV

Apple TV+ Children’s Show ‘Frog and Toad’ to Arrive April 28

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has recently announced the upcoming children’s show ‘Frog and Toad’ for its Apple TV+ platform.

‘Frog and Toad’ is based on the popular Arnold Lobel books. Apple describes it as ‘two best friends that celebrate their differences and enjoy the things they have in common’ The animated show will be voiced by Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Cole Escola, Kevin Michael Richardson, Fortune Feimster, Aparna Nancherla, Margaret Cho, and Yvette Nicole Brown, among others. Titmouse will be serving as the producer and Rob Hoegee as the showrunner.

‘Frog and Toad’ will premiere April 28 alongside ‘Eva the Owlet’ and ‘Jane’, which will be available on Apple TV+ starting March 31 and April 14, respectively. Other children’s shows, including ‘Stillwater’, ‘Peanuts Anthology III Harriet the Spy’, ‘Pretzel and the Puppies’, and ‘Pinecone & Pony’ have been renewed for a new season.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original Apple content.

