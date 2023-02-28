Apple TV+ Christmas film Adorned with four Annie Awards

Apple TV+ original short animation film ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ recently received four Annie Awards.

‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ is based from Charlie Mackesy’s book of the same name and tells the story of a boy who searches for his home. Apple adapted the author’s illustration and turned it into hand-drawn animation.

The Annie Awards ceremony saw the Apple TV+ short film win four awards, namely Best Editorial in TV or Media, Best Special Production, Best Character Animation in TV or Media, and Best Direction in TV or Media. Another Apple TV+ original film, ‘Wolfwalkers’, gained accolades at the Annie Awards in 2021.

‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ is made by Bad Robot Productions and NoneMore for BBC and Apple TV+. The film aired on December 25 in the UK before arriving on the Apple TV+ service..