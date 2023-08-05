Apple TV+ ‘City on Fire’ ends after season one

‘City on Fire’, an Apple TV+ crime drama series will not continue towards a second season.

The Apple TV+ crime drama was canceled after its first season run, with a no-go on the series becoming a limited serial show. ‘City on Fire’ tells the story of a New York University student’s murder and how it uncovered a web of secrets that span the whole city. ‘City on Fire’ is based on Garth Hallberg’s novel and is dramatized by Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, both of who directed and wrote the series. Savage and Schwartz were also the executive producers.

‘City on Fire’ stars Chase Sui Wonders and Wyatt Oleff. Deadline said that the ending of season one effectively told the story in the novel, which means the series will have to rely on a new story if it wishes to continue. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.