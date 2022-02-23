Apple TV+ ‘CODA’ gets a theatrical encore

Oscar-nominated Apple TV+ film ‘CODA’ will be getting a second release in theaters for free.

Deadline reports that those who are interested can see it again for the second time or get a chance to experience what they missed.

‘CODA’ tells the story of a normal girl living in a deaf household. When faced with the duty of caring for her family or going with her passion, Ruby must make a decision and fast.

The film was originally slated to appear at the Sundance Festival before Apple bought the content for $25 million. Major cities in the US, as well as in the UK will have free screenings in select theaters this week.

The Apple TV+ exclusive garnered three Oscar nominations, namely ‘best actor in a supporting role’, ‘best writer and director’ and ‘best adapted screenplay’.

‘CODA’ is available to watch with an Apple TV+ subscription which costs $4.99 a month.