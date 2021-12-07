Apple TV+ ‘CODA’ receives 9 Hollywood Critics Association award nominations

Apple’s original Apple TV+ film ‘CODA’ has garnered nine nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association Film Award, including Best Indie Film and Best Picture.

‘CODA’ tells the story of a normal girl in a deaf family. Conflicts arise when Ruby decides to enroll in the Berklee School of Music to pursue her singing talent.

‘CODA’ has a total of 9 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Indie Film, Best Cast Ensemble, Best Director (Sian Heder), Best Original Song (Beyond the Shore), Best Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder), Best Actress (Emilia Jones), Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Supporting Actress (Marlee Matlin).

The event will be held at Hollywood Avalon on January 8, 2022. ‘CODA’ recently won two awards at the Gotham Independent Film Awards, namely Outstanding Supporting Performance by Troy Kotsure and Breakthrough Performer by Emilia Jones.

