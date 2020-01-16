Apple TV+ content to appear on SXSW Film Festival

Several Apple TV+ projects will be making a debut at the SXSW Film Festival, which will be held starting March 13 through 21. Apple will be premiering shows ‘Home’ and ‘Central Park’, as well as a documentary titled ‘Beastie Boys’.

‘Central Park’ is the creation of Nora Smith and Loren Bouchard, known for the comedy series ‘Bob’s Burgers’. The animated show features voices by Kathryn Hahn, Daveed Diggs, Stanley Tucci, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Leslie Odom Jr. and Josh Gad. ‘Home’ takes viewers to the world’s most ‘innovative’ living spaces. It’s from those who created ‘Chef’s Table’.

Apple hasn’t provided a release date for the shows yet, but you can expect them to appear on Apple TV+ a few weeks after they debut in the SXSW Film Festival.

Apple will be adding new shows to its Apple TV+ service, including Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Little America and others.