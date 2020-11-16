Apple TV+ credits email circulates to subscribers

Apple has begun sending emails to Apple TV+ customers on how they will be getting monthly credits of $4.99 through January. The exact monthly credit will vary per country, e.g., Australian subscribers will se $7.99 while Canadian subscribers will see $5.99.

The credits run from when the subscriber is signed up from November until January of 2021.

Th credit will go towards the user’s Apple ID and therefore may be used for purchasing movies, games and other services. Apple explains this is their way of thanking customers for their Apple TV+ subscription.

Recently Apple has given Apple TV+ customers who have free access an extended period that lasts until February of 2021. The Cupertino-based company further explained that the extra time was given so the subscribers could watch more original content in Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s monthly streaming service and costs $4.99 in the US. Original content include ‘Dickinson’, ‘The Beastie Boys Story’, ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ and more.