Apple TV+ debuts two new shows in August

Apple’s streaming platform will have two new additions to its library of content in August.

‘Bad Sisters’ and ‘Five Days at Memorial’ will be coming to Apple TV+ in the middle of August. ‘Bad Sisters’ is a comedy series that tells the story of two sisters who promise to protect each other and will become available to watch on August 14.

After two initial episodes, new episodes arrive weekly and will star ‘Shining Vale’ and ‘Catastrophe’ actress Sharon Horgan.

‘Five Days at Memorial’ tells the story of Memorial Hospital in New Orleans and its occupants following Hurricane Katrina. On August 12, the first two episodes will be available on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes following every week for a total of ten episodes.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and is bundled in Apple One packages. In the near future, the streaming platform will broadcast Major League Soccer games.