Apple TV+ ‘Defending Jacob’ now on DVD and Blu-Ray

Apple TV+ series ‘Defending Jacob’ is now on DVD and Blu-Ray as a physical disc.

‘Defending Jacob’ tells the story of a lawyer whose son is accused of murder. The series premiered April last year and concluded a month after. Chris Evans plays the role of the father who seeks to get to the bottom of the story.

The physical discs can be bought on Amazon- the Blu-Ray version costs $34.99 while the DVD goes for $19.96. The discs suggests Apple gives production partners rights such as the aforementioned physical media distribution.

‘Defending Jacob’ was originally created to be a film, but Mark Bomback wanted the story to be longer to do it justice, hence the limited run series.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month. It features originals such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Billie Eilish- The World’s a Little Blurry’, among others.