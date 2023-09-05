Apple TV+ discounts MLS Season Pass to $29

Apple has reduced the pricing for its MLS Season Pass as the second half of the season has passed.

Soccer fans can get a deal by signing up for the discounted MLS Season Pass. Usually $79 or $99 for Apple TV+ subscribers and non-subscribers, the price has been cut down to just $29 for non-subscribers and $25 for Apple TV+ subscribers.

The MLS February to October season has already reached the halfway point, which could explain the price reduction for the service. MLS Season Pass subscribers can view post-season playoffs and live matches from October 25 to December 9, as well as studio programs, match replays, original programming, and others. The content can be viewed on the Mac, iPad, select smart TVs, iPhone, and Apple TV set top boxes.

Apple had a massive boost in viewership, thanks to soccer star Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.