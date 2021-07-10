Apple TV+ documentary ‘9/11: Inside the President’s War Room’ revealed

Apple today has revealed a new documentary for its Apple TV+ platform, ‘9/11: Inside the President’s War Room’.

The documentary special focuses on the US presidency timeline after the 9/11 incident took place. BBC One will co-debut the documentary on September to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center tower attack.

Jeff Daniels will be the narrator of ‘Inside the President’s War Room’, which will recount the first 12 hours after the attack took place. It offers unique insights into the issues key decision makers face and those who responded.

Apple mentioned that the documentary will have testimonies from Secretary of State Colin Powell, national security advisor Condoleezza Rice, VP Dick Cheney and US President George Bush, as well as never-before-published photos.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month. It features original content such as ‘Defending Jacob’, ‘Greyhound’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, among others.