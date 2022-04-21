Apple TV+ documentary ‘Make or Break’ trailer video appears online

Apple TV+ has recently uploaded a new trailer video of its upcoming surfing documentary series ‘Make or Break’.

‘Make or Break’ is a 7-part docuseries that focuses on the events that happened in the 2021 World Surf League Championship Tour. Each episode offers viewers a glimpse of the challenges surfers had to face while competing, the steps taken against COVID and the sport’s social impact.

The minute-long trailer features several surfers and scenic locations from around the world. ‘Make or Break- Official Trailer’ is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel. Some of the notable surfers include Gabriel Medina, Kelly Slater, Italo Ferreira, Stephanie Gilmore, Tyler Wright and Tatiana Weston-Webb. Other personalities such as Isabella Nichols, Kanoa Igarashi, Filipe Toledo and John John Florence have made appearances in the documentary as well.

‘Make or Break’ is set to debut April 29 on Apple TV+ and is already greenlighted for a second season.