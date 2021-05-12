Apple TV+ documentary ‘The Me You Can’t See’ to debut May 21

A new mental health documentary series, titled ‘The Me You Can’t See’ is set to launch on Apple TV+ come May 21. It’s executively produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry.

The documentary focuses on mental health, with Prince Harry and Oprah leading the discussion on topics such as emotional well-being and others. The show will also have the two sharing their struggles alongside high-profile guests such as Zak Williams, Lady Gaga, Rashad Armstead, Virginia Fuchs, Langston Galloway, DeMar DeRozan and Glen Close.

The crew has worked with respected and accredited organizations and experts around the globe, including Dr. Bruce Perry, Dr. Vikram Patel and Dr. Nadine Harris.

‘The Me You Can’t See’ was supposed to be released back in 2020 but was delayed due to the corona virus pandemic and Prince Harry’s decision to cease Royal Family duties.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $4.99 a month.