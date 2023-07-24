Apple TV+ drama ‘La Maison’ announced

Apple TV+ recently unveiled a new French drama ‘La Maison’

The newest drama series tells the story of powerful ‘haute couture’ families and an iconic fashion house in France. The show stars notable actors and actresses such as Lambert Wilson, Zita Hanrot, Carole Bouquet, and Zita Hanrot. ‘La Maison’ is based on a concept from Alex Berger, with Valentine Milville and Jose Caltagirone serving as showrunners. Fabrice Gobert, known for his work in ‘The Returned’, will serve as the director alongside Daniel Grou.

‘La Maison’ was announced in the midst of a guild writer’s strike in America that is still ongoing. Apple TV+ suffered several delays on its shows- now, it seems that the Cupertino-based company is casting international actors to circumvent the disruption taking place in the US. However, some shows, like ‘Tehran’ are embroiled in the strike.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content such as ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘See’