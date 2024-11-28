Apple TV+ drops ‘Wolfs’ planned sequel

Apple has planned a sequel for the movie “Wolfs” but reportedly Apple TV+ has abandoned it at the last minute, which is an unexpected turn of events for the series as well as how Apple is shifting its movie aspirations.

Jon Watts, writer/director stated that there won’t be a sequel despite the success that the first film had, recalling Apple being happy about the Apple TV+ original and telling him to start writing a story for the sequel, but Apple changed their plans with no explanation why.

This was not officially announced yet, but this can be seen as Apple’s way to go against the poor publicity they received over their past treatment of the movie. Shortly prior to its release, Apple only gave it a week in theaters and shifted to streaming, where the Apple TV+ film became the most-watched until that point, with stars taking sizeable pay cuts to guarantee that the movie got the wide theatrical release as planned.