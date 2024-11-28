Apple TV

Apple TV+ drops ‘Wolfs’ planned sequel

By Samantha Wiley
Wolfs

Apple has planned a sequel for the movie “Wolfs” but reportedly Apple TV+ has abandoned it at the last minute, which is an unexpected turn of events for the series as well as how Apple is shifting its movie aspirations.

Advertisements

Jon Watts, writer/director stated that there won’t be a sequel despite the success that the first film had, recalling Apple being happy about the Apple TV+ original and telling him to start writing a story for the sequel, but Apple changed their plans with no explanation why.

Wolfs

This was not officially announced yet, but this can be seen as Apple’s way to go against the poor publicity they received over their past treatment of the movie. Shortly prior to its release, Apple only gave it a week in theaters and shifted to streaming, where the Apple TV+ film became the most-watched until that point, with stars taking sizeable pay cuts to guarantee that the movie got the wide theatrical release as planned.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Color is $100 Off
1 Min Read
CarPlay
Latest regulator filing reveals next generation CarPlay
1 Min Read
App Store
Apple publishes App Store awards finalists
1 Min Read
Tim Cook
Cook visits China to boost supply chain
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Amazon Marks 2024 MacBook Pro 1TB With M4 Chip For Sale
1 Min Read
Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV coming to mobile
1 Min Read
Control
Control Ultimate edition launching for the Mac in 2025, February
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
The iPad Mini 7 128GB Wi-Fi is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Siri
Siri engine to be upgraded in 2025
1 Min Read
Siri Chatbot
iOS 19 may bring Siri Chatbot as a feature
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
‘Meaningful’ changes for next AirPods Max not happening anytime soon
1 Min Read
Beats Pill
Save $50 off the Beats Pill 2024 model!
1 Min Read
Lost your password?