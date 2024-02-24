Apple TV+ ‘Earthsounds’ to premiere soon

Apple TV+ nature documentary ‘Earthsounds’ will arrive soon on the streaming platform.

Advertisements

‘Earthsounds’ is a 12-part nature series from Offspring Films, featuring Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston as the show’s narrator. Offspring Films has produced content for Apple TV+ before, notably ‘Earth at Night in Color’. The new docuseries introduces an ‘aspect of planet Earth’, sounds that few have heard and the sounds of nature. The show takes the viewer to various regions, including Namibia, tropical coral reefs, the Antarctic, and Australia, to name a few. Isla Robertson and Alex Williamson serve as the executive producer, while Tom Payne and Sam Hodgson take over as director and series producer, respectively.

Apple TV+ has released an official trailer of ‘Earthsounds’ on its official YouTube channel. The series goes live on February 23, and the video shows off the many sounds in nature as a teaser. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.