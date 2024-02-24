Apple TV

Apple TV+ ‘Earthsounds’ to premiere soon

By Samantha Wiley
Earthsounds

Apple TV+ nature documentary ‘Earthsounds’ will arrive soon on the streaming platform.

Advertisements

‘Earthsounds’ is a 12-part nature series from Offspring Films, featuring Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston as the show’s narrator. Offspring Films has produced content for Apple TV+ before, notably ‘Earth at Night in Color’. The new docuseries introduces an ‘aspect of planet Earth’, sounds that few have heard and the sounds of nature. The show takes the viewer to various regions, including Namibia, tropical coral reefs, the Antarctic, and Australia, to name a few. Isla Robertson and Alex Williamson serve as the executive producer, while Tom Payne and Sam Hodgson take over as director and series producer, respectively.

Earthsounds

Apple TV+ has released an official trailer of ‘Earthsounds’ on its official YouTube channel. The series goes live on February 23, and the video shows off the many sounds in nature as a teaser. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple AirTag
$24 AirTag Deal Still Ongoing
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Bluetooth issues surface
1 Min Read
Chrome for Mac
New ‘Help Me Write’ feature launches on Chrome for Mac
1 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini
The M2 Mac Mini is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 189 goes live
1 Min Read
PlayStation
Passkeys arrive on PlayStation
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp update introduces new text formats
1 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini
The M2 Mac Mini is $150 Off
1 Min Read
OLED iPad
Upcoming OLED iPad to be thinner
1 Min Read
AirPods Max 2
Adaptive audio may not be coming to AirPods Max 2
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music rolls out ‘Monthly Replay Experience’
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Enjoy a $300 Off on the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
Lost your password?