Apple TV+ ‘Essex Serpent’ to arrive May 13

Upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Essex Serpent’ is set to become available on Apple’s streaming service on May 13.

The official trailer for ‘Essex Serpent’ has been uploaded on Apple’s official YouTube site. The video is two and a half minutes in length and details the plot of the show. ‘Essex Serpent’ tells the story of a widow who chases after the mythical sea creature and joins forces with the local pastor. It’s based on a book with the same name and authored by Sarah Perry.

Hollywood stars Claire Danes will portray the widow Cora, while Will the pastor will be played by Tom Hiddleston. The first actress who was cast as Cora, Keira Knightly, dropped out and was replaced by Danes. Tom Hiddleston is known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Claire Danes is known for her work in ‘Romeo + Juliet’ and ‘Temple Grandin’.

‘The Essex Serpent’ debuts with two episodes and a new one every week.