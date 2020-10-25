Apple TV+ exclusive drama ‘Pachinko’ list of cast set

The cast of ‘Pachinko’, a novel adaptation of the same name has been finalized.

Hansu will be played by Min Ho Lee, while Jin Ha takes Solomon’s role. Anna Sawai portrays Naomi, while Sunja will be played by Minha Kim. Soji Arai is Mosazu and Etsuko will be played by Kaho Minami.

‘Pachinko’ is a series from Media Res and written by Soo Hugh, who’s also the showrunner and executive producer. The show is adapted from Min Jin Lee’s novel (of the same name) and tells about a Korean immigrant family spanning four generations.

Production for the show starts October 26 with filming done on multiple continents. Audio for ‘Pachinko’ will be available in English, Japanese and Korean.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service, which costs $4.99 a month. It’s home to exclusive content such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘The Elephant Queen’, ‘Servant’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and more, and can be viewed on Apple TV.