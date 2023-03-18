Apple TV+ ‘Extrapolations’ debuts in premiere

Apple recently hosted a world premiere for its exclusive climate change drama ‘Extrapolations’ in Los Angeles.

The Hammer Museum was adorned with stars of the show, including Tobey Maguire, Heather Graham, Kit Harington, and Sienna Miller. Director and writer Scott Burns was also present in the event. The anthology series is set to debut in the Apple TV+ platform starting March 17.

‘Extrapolations’ is a drama regarding climate change, with eight interwoven episodes written by different authors, including Scott Burns, Dave Eggers, Ron Currie, Bess Wohl, Rajiv Joseph, Diane Ademu-John, and Dorothy Fortenbery. Apple mentioned in a statement that the show introduces a future where the effects of climate change become a part of everyday lives.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and can be accessed by subscribing to the Apple One bundle. The streaming service offers original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Five Days at Memorial’, and ‘Emancipation’, among others.