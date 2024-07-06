Apple TV+ ‘F1’ headed to theaters

The newly-announced ‘F1’ movie is now in production and will head to theaters in 2025.

Advertisements

Apple is believed to be working on a Formula 1 racing film for several years now, but it’s only recently that the movie has a title. Formula 1 officially confirmed the name on social media platform X- ‘F1’ is the movie that will have Brad Pitt as the main star, with a teaser image to boost the announcement. Furthermore, details say that ‘F1’ will appear in theaters in ‘Summer 2025’ and will have an Imax version. Apple said ‘F1’ will have a global release on June 27 next year.

Finally, official.



Brad Pitt stars in F1, coming to cinemas Summer 2025.



Sneak Peek this Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.#F1 #F1Movie pic.twitter.com/vH83qj72Qm — Formula 1 (@F1) July 5, 2024

At this point, it’s unclear if the movie will appear on Apple TV+, but it’s likely to do so after a theatrical run. Pitt will have Damson Idris as co-worker, and other cast include Kim Bodnia, Tobias Menzies, Kerry Cordon, Samson Kayo, Sarah Niles, and Javier Bardem.