Apple TV+ falls behind in streaming service survey

Apple TV+ has the lowest subscription rate compared to others in the latest JD Power survey.

81 percent of survey respondents subscribe to Netflix, ahead of Amazon Prime at 65 percent and Hulu at 56 percent. Disney Plus and HBO Max topped number 4 and 5 at 47 percent and 22 percent, respectively. Peacock, a streaming service from NBC came in before Apple TV+ at 18 percent.

The JD Power survey suggests that streaming enjoyed a surge amid the coronavirus pandemic, with 49 percent of people saying they subscribe to 4 or more services.

Streaming platform spending is up 24 percent in December 2020, with consumers averaging $47 per month.

Measured interest has Netflix at first, with Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and Apple TV+ going behind.

A survey from MoffetNathan suggests that 62 percent of those who watch Apple TV+ are under the free trial period, and about one-third would renew the subscription when it ends.