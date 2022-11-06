Apple TV+ Family-Friendly content gain 17 Emmy nominations

By Samantha Wiley
Several Apple TV+ programs were recently nominated for 17 Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

Deadline says that the many submissions within the genre prompted the need to create a separate category and awards. The Children’s and Family Emmys event is a standalone awards show and serves as an offshoot of the conventional Emmy Awards. It’s worth noting that the new genre is the first Emmy expansion of its kind since 1979.

Apple TV+ shows Helpsters, Hello Jack! The Kindness Show, Doug Unplugs, Ghostwriter, El Deafo, It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love, Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and Stillwater have collected a total of 17 nominations spread across different categories, including Outstanding Non-Fiction Program, Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series, Outstanding Original Song and Outstanding Preschool Series, among others.

The event will be hosted on December 10 and 11 starting 5 pm Pacific Time.

