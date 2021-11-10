Apple TV+ ‘Finch’ now available to watch

Apple TV+ users can now watch ‘Finch’, a science fiction movie starring Hollywood star Tom Hanks.

‘Finch’ tells the story of Finch and his dog Goodyear in a post-apocalyptic landscape in search of other people. Tom Hanks plays Finch, who builds a robot that serves as his companion throughout his journey. Miguel Sapochnik serves as the director, with Finch’s robot being played by Caleb Landry Jones in-film.

‘Finch’ is the second movie starring Tom Hanks, with ‘Greyhound’ being the first one. Apple got the rights to the film after a bidding war with other streaming networks.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and features originals such as ‘See’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Defending Jacob’ and more. It’s priced at $4.99 a month and free for 3 months on new Apple device purchases. Apple TV+ is also bundled with Apple One packages, along with Apple Music, iCloud, Apple News and more.