Apple TV+ ‘Five Days at Memorial’ Adds Adepero Oduye in Cast

Apple has added ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ star Adepero Oduye to its cast in the upcoming limited series ‘Five Days at Memorial’.

‘Five Days at Memorial’ is an Apple TV+ exclusive that’s focused on Hurricane Katrina. In the Carlton Cuse and John Ridley show, Oduye is cast as Karen Wynn, a nurse manager in the ICU of Memorial Hospital.

The Apple TV+ series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Sheri Fink, and explores the ethical and moral quandaries of the said hospital and staff during Hurricane Katrina.

Oduye is known for her performance in ‘The Big Short’, ‘Widows’, ‘Steel Magnolias’, ‘When They See Us’ and ‘Pariah’. The actress has received NAACP Image Award nominations and won the Spirit Award for her role in ‘Pariah’.

Aside from Oduye, Vera Farmiga has been chosen to play the role of Dr. Anna Pou. Release date for the show has not been set.