Apple TV+ ‘For All Mankind’ gets fourth season renewal

Alternate science fiction show ‘For All Mankind’ has been renewed for a fourth season.

The space drama series’ 4th season takes place in the year 2000s, with filming set to begin in August. ‘For All Mankind’ tells the story of what may happen if the space race never ended and the Soviet beat the US to become the first to arrive on the moon.

Each season of the space drama is set at a different decade- the 3rd season was set in the 90s. ‘For All Mankind’ showrunners revealed that the 4th season will focus on world events that happened in the 2000s. Currently, there’s no release date on when the 4th season will arrive on the Apple TV+ platform and when it will become available to viewers.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content such as ‘CODA’, ‘See’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, among others.