Apple TV+ ‘Foundation’ production delayed

By Samantha Wiley
Foundation

Production of the sci-fi show ‘Foundation’ has been halted due to internal issues.

‘Foundation’ is currently in its third season of production, but it’s been plagued with problems so far, including the SAG-AFTRA actor’s union and Writers’ Guild Strike in 2023. Deadline reported that the show is set to continue production in February as it’s only around 30% complete. However, the crew and cast heading to Poland and Prague have apparently been sent home. The publication mentioned that there are unspecified concerns in the midst of being worked out, as well as a lower budget being set.

Foundation

Spending for each episode was believed to be $5 million, with 10 editions for each season. It’s also likely that there might be some rewriting, in itself a significant delay. In similar news, the drama show ‘Silo’ has been shut down due to the strikes but has picked up again and resumed second season filming.

