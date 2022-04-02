Apple TV+ ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to debut with two marquee matchups

Apple’s foray into live sports TV will feature two MLB marquee matchups at launch.

‘Friday Night Baseball’ will appear on the Apple streaming platform beginning April 8 and will have the New York Mets versus Washington Nationals at 7pm Eastern Time and the Houston Astros versus Los Angeles Angels at 9:30pm Eastern Time. The games will be broadcast to viewers live and without local restrictions.

Weekly double headers are available in regions such as the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Australia, Puerto Rico and Brazil. Furthermore, the content will be free to watch for a limited time on any device that has the Apple TV+ app, including the iPad, iPhone, game consoles and smart TVs.

‘Friday Night Baseball’ is a bold endeavor that cost Apple $85 million to partner up with the MLB and NBC Sports. Future football matches, as well as post- and pre-game coverage will be announced in the near future.