Apple TV+ Gains Billie Eilish Documentary, to launch February 2021

In December of 2019 Apple bought a yet-to-be created Billie Eilish Documentary for showing on its Apple TV+ platform. The $25 million deal is currently seeing some action, with Apple announcing the content to be launched in February of 2021.

The documentary, titled ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ takes a look at the young songwriter’s life after her debut album launched in March of 2019. In the official YouTube video trailer the description reads that the documentary highlights the artist’s relationship with her family and behind-the-scenes on public appearances.

The teaser can be viewed on the official Apple TV+ channel on YouTube and is about half a minute long.

Billie Eilish is known for creating the album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and won Grammy awards such as Song of the Year and Album of the Year, among others.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 per month.