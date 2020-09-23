Apple TV+ gains ‘High Desert’ series featuring Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette

Apple has announced a new addition to its streaming service Apple TV+, ‘High Desert’ which will be directed by Ben Stiller and casts Patricia Arquette as the main protagonist of the series. Nancy Fichman, Jennifer Hoppe and Katie Ford serve as the writers and executive producers.

‘High Desert’ is a comedy show about a former addict who tries her hand at becoming a private investigator after her mom passes away in Yucca Valley.

Arquette is the show’s executive producer while Stiller is both director and executive producer. ‘High Desert’ is the second series coming from the partnership of Apple and duo Stiller and Arquette. The first is ‘Severance’, a workplace thriller that hasn’t appeared on Apple TV+ yet.

Patricia Arquette is an actress that has won several Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. She’s most notable for her role in ‘The Act’, ‘Escape at Dannemora’ and ‘Boyhood’.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service for exclusive content and costs $4.99 a month.