Apple TV+ Gains three new documentaries, out this fall

Apple announces that there will be three new documentary series for its subscription-based streaming service.

‘Tiny World’ will be available to watch October 2 with 6 episodes. Paul Rudd is the narrative voice on a series that looks at the world ‘through the eyes of the tiniest creatures’ as they try to survive.

‘Becoming You’ is set to premiere November 13 with 6 episodes come launch. The series is about following the lives of more than a hundred children from all over the world and examining the ways they speak, move and think from birth to 2,000 days later.

‘Earth at Night in Color’ will show December 4 with 6 episodes and uses ‘next generation cameras’ to follow what night animals see and the unusual ways they move and hunt. Tom Hiddleston will be narrating the show, which spans six continents in total.

Apple TV+ is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV for $4.99 a month.