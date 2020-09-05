Apple TV+ garners 18 Emmy Nominations, gets displayed on Apple homepage

In an effort to generate interest in its streaming service and flaunt its recent Emmy nominations Apple has updated its official homepage apple.com.

The main homepage of Apple now has a new splash page displaying the Apple TV+ and the 18 Emmy nominations it recently garnered. The tag line reads ’18 Emmy Nominations And we’re just getting started’, with a link that leads to the Apple TV+ browser version.

The following content has received the nominations:

The Elephant Queen (1)

Central Park (1)

Home (1)

Beastie Boys Story (5)

Defending Jacob (2)

The Morning Show (8)

September 20, 2020, is the event date for the 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Interested users can try the Apple TV+ for 7 days. After that, it’s $4.99 a month. The subscription service can be accessed on compatible Apple devices such as iPad, Mac, iPhone, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and more. It has exclusive content like ‘The Morning Show’, ‘See’, ‘Servant’, and more.