Apple TV+ gets new World Surf League documentary series

Apple has recently secured the rights to a documentary series about the World Surf League.

The new show focuses on the accomplishments, failures and aspirations of the best surfers in the world as they aim to win the World Surf League Title.

Each episode of the docuseries will explore surfers who comprise the 2021 World Surf League Men and Women’s Championship Tour and lead the viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey and to some of the world’s best surfing spots. The Championship Tour begins on December 4 and will be held in Hawaii.

Other spots include Netanya in Israel, Tuamotus in French Polynesia, Bali in Indonesia, Taghazout Bay in Morocco, Papara in Tahiti, New South Wales in Australia and Santa Cruz in California. World-class surfers such as Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira, Caroline Marks, Stephanie Gilmore, Lakey Peterson and Jordy Smith will be making an appearance.

The series will touch upon topics such as marine preservation, sustainability and eco-conservation. The World Surf League and Box Films will be the show’s producers.