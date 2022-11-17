Apple TV+ gets several Royal Television Society award nominations

Apple’s streaming service has received nine nominations for the Royal Television Society Awards in the UK.

The 2022 RTS Craft and Design ceremony will be held on December 5 in London. Featured prominently are nine Apple TV+ content nominations in eight categories. Ade Rawcliffe, Chair of Awards said that this year was ‘extraordinary’ for the industry, and that the Craft and Design nominations ‘rightly illuminate exceptional talent and range of voices and skills in the UK content production industry’.

‘Slow Horses’ and ‘Bad Sisters’ have each garnered a nomination for Music- Original Title, while ‘Bad Sisters’ is nominated for Music- Original Score. ‘The Essex Serpent’ has been nominated in Design- Titles, and Production Management while ‘Trying’ is set for Sound- Entertainment and Non-Drama. ‘Prehistoric Planet’ has been nominated for Production Design- Entertainment and Non-Drama.

The series ‘Slow Horses’ will be returning with a second season. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.