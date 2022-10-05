Apple TV+ gets Yet-Unnamed South Korea documentary

Apple TV+ announces the addition of a documentary film featuring the ‘haenyeo’ in South Korea.

The documentary film is yet to have a title, but it’s set to be directed by Sue Kim, a Peabody Award nominee. It will be the initial project of the partnership between Apple and Extracurricular, a production company founded by Malala Yousafzai.

The content will be focusing on ‘haenyeo’, or the mermaids of Jeju Island. The elderly free divers catch seafood off the coast and support their community for hundreds of years. However, their numbers have been slowly dwindling, but with the help of the younger generation the revered lifestyle can be revived again.

The documentary film will join notable Apple TV+ originals, including ‘They Call Me Magic’, ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’, ‘The Velvet Underground’ and ‘Sidney’. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and can be bundled with other Apple One services.