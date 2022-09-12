Apple TV gets YouTube TV 5.1 audio support

YouTube TV posted in a tweet that compatible YouTube TV content will have support for 5.1 audio on Apple TV and Fire TV hardware.

The YouTube TV app can now stream 5.1 audio on live, on-demand and DVR content. Smart TVs from popular brands, including Samsung, LG and Vizio already have the 5.1 audio capability since launch, while set top boxes that have Android TV and Google TV have had it since June this year.

5.1 Audio Update! 🔈🔉🔊 We now support 5.1 audio on Apple TV & Fire TV devices for compatible YouTube TV content (live, DVR, & video on-demand).



If you’re a game console user, we’re working on getting this available to you as soon as possible, and will share live updates here. pic.twitter.com/8Pmxrt1WqU — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) September 6, 2022

YouTube says that the next wave of hardware that will gain the audio update include game consoles, and that it will be announced ‘as soon as possible’. In order to ‘hear’ the 5.1 audio, a compatible stereo system is needed and must be connected, and the content should have the codec as well. Apple TV hardware owners should be able to access the upgraded audio once the YouTube TV app is updated.