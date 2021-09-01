Apple TV HDR support now on Hulu original shows

Hulu has enabled HDR on several of its original shows on Apple TV and other streaming devices.

The company has added Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HDR on shows that were offered in 4k resolution. HDR support is on for most Hulu video content that had the 4k treatment, including Castle Rock, The Handmaid’s Tale, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Woke, Dollface, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Runaways, Reprisal, Catch-22, The Act, Looming Tower, Future Man, Wu-Tang, High Fidelity, Hellstrom and more.

The following Hulu original movies also have HDR support- Bad Hair, WeWork, Happiest Season, Run and The US vs. Billie Holiday.

The HDR badge will appear on Hulu shows and in the details that support it. Currently, the feature is enabled on Apple TV 4K, Chromecast Ultra, Fire TV, Roku and Vizion, among others.

Apple TV has other apps that have HDR support, including popular platforms such as YouTube and others.