Apple TV+ heads to San Diego Comic-Con with six series

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
Apple TV

Apple TV+ will be making its first appearance in the upcoming comic convention in San Diego, California.

Apple TV+

The six series that will be showing up in the convention include Severance, Mythic Quest, Foundation, See, For All Mankind and Invasion. Cast members, as well as production crew of Severance include Jen Tullock, Adam Scott, Ben Stiller, Dan Erickson and others.

For Mythic Quest, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz will be appearing alongside Charlotte Nicdao, Rob McElhenney, Dani Pudi, Jessie Ennis, Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim. The ‘For All Mankind’ panel will include Simon Kinberg, Jonathan Tropper and David Goyer from Foundation, as well as Joel Kinnaman, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, Casey Johnson, Shantel VanSanten, Sonya Walker, Cynthy Wu, Wrenn Schmidt and Coral Pena.

The San Diego Comic-Con returns after a 2-year hiatus and will be live starting July 20 up till the 24th. More details and schedules will be revealed as the event nears.

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.