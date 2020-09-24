Apple TV+ highlights Mariah Carey interview on ‘The Oprah Conversation’

Apple TV+ users and Mariah Carey fans can look forward to watching the Hollywood superstar being interviewed on ‘The Oprah Conversation’.

An episode of ‘The Oprah Conversation’ has Oprah speaking with Mariah virtually regarding the star’s new memoir, titled ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’. Although Oprah has interviewed Carey before, the episode is unique as it’s more intimate and contains a lot of personal anecdotes.

‘The Oprah Conversation’ has had various luminaries, including Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson, ‘How to Be an Antiracist’ author Prof. Ibram Kendi and ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’ host Emmanuel Acho.

Apple TV+ will also be featuring a Christmas-themed event with Mariah Carey, titled ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’. It will have special guests and combines animation, dancing and music in the spirit of the holidays.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service that costs $4.99 a month. The platform features exclusive content and has a free 7 day trial.